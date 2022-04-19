Daily Sports Smile: Patriots to host military children for football, cheerleading clinic

The New England Patriots organization is hosting a clinic to benefit children of military servicemen and women across the region.

Current and former Patriots players and cheerleaders will lead an exclusive football and cheerleading clinic Wednesday, according to the press release. It will be held at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard — the U.S. Navy's oldest continuously operating shipyard — which sits on the Piscataqua River between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Kittery, Maine.

The Patriots are hosting the clinic to honor the military for their dedication as part of the Month of the Military Child 2022.

Among the current Patriots attending the clinic are defensive lineman Henry Anderson, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and wide receiver Malcolm Perry.

Current Patriots cheerleaders and former Patriots players are also expected to attend. An autograph session is scheduled after the clinic.

The Patriots said the clinic is an extension of the New England Patriots Foundation and New England Patriots Alumni Club’s “Football for You” program, which provides a one-day free football clinic for children ages 9-14 and teaches the basics of football.