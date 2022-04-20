Deebo Samuel unwilling to negotiate 49ers contract extension, requests trade

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco.

Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. ESPN was first to report the news.

The 49ers want to negotiate a contract extension that would make Samuel one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL. But Samuel is unwilling to negotiate a long-term deal with the organization and wants a change of scenery, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports+.

Samuel, 26, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022 season. By rule, the wideout is not eligible to receive a fifth-year option because he is a second-round selection.

The receiver is coming off his best season as a pro. He compiled career-highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,405), touchdown catches (6), rushing yards (365) and rushing touchdowns (8). His eight rushing touchdowns were an NFL single-season record for a wide receiver. His 1,405 receiving yards ranked fifth in the NFL last year, earning him first-team All Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021.

The South Carolina product has opted not to participate in the 49ers' offseason workouts.

If the 49ers do grant Samuel his request, there won't be a shortage of teams inquiring about his services. The Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets are among the many teams searching for wide receivers.

