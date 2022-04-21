Gearing up for the 2022 NFL draft

USA TODAY Sports+

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco. Quarterback Kyler Murray skips voluntary team workouts. Colin Kaepernick continues his journey toward another chance in the league. And the NFL insiders get ready for one of the most unsettled drafts of the last decade with a special trivia showdown. Which prospects with fill out the top 10 picks?

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"