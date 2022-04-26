Daily Sports Smile: Broncos support special March for Peace event in local community

The Denver Broncos came together to support a big cause in the local community. Several Broncos players and personnel joined the March for Peace event on Saturday alongside the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver.

The special event was organized by teenagers Naja’Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee. They organized the event to focus on uplifting the community. Both wanted to change the narrative around negative influences in the neighborhood.

The Broncos were in full support. The team contingent included safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, general manager George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett among others.

"I think when you events like this, it does nothing but just empower people and gives you a different perspective on what you may be seeing," Simmons said in a video released by the Broncos official Twitter account. ... "I think seeing people get out in the community, celebrating, getting around each other, enjoying a meal, going on a walk around the neighborhood and those type of things. Just as easy as you can be influenced seeing the bad things, you can be influenced seeing the good things."

Each marched through the Montbello community to spread a message of love and unity. It was the second annual March for Peace event for the organizers.

Both West and Ellerbee mentioned that having the Broncos' support added a positive light for all involved.

"We see all these youth in the community and we want them to smile," Ellerbee said in the video. "We want them to look up to us and say 'hey I can do this one day.' Having Justin (Simmons) here and his support and teammates is just another reason we keep doing what we are doing because we know we are touching other people’s lives."

The event also included different activities for all involved. There was a 5K run/walk, fitness carnival and memorial garden to honor loved ones. Overall, it was a fun outing that kept with the theme of uniting the community together.

"Doing a march like this really shines a light on the community," Surtain said. "Having an outreach like this is great for the cause."