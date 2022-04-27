Daily Sports Smile: Los Angeles Rams 'steal the draft' in short film

The Los Angeles Rams notoriously do not value the NFL draft highly. As of now, the team's first pick in the 2022 NFL draft comes in the third round.

The Rams went all-in on the 2021 season, trading away several 2022 draft picks to assemble a roster headlined by quarterback Matthew Stafford and former LA linebacker Von Miller. General manager Les Snead famously wore a t-shirt expressing how little he thinks of draft picks.

Investing in the now worked out for Los Angeles, who finished the 2021 season as champions. With so much time and so few picks, what do the defending Super Bowl champions do?

They film a short heist-style movie with a mix of players and actors fit for their Hollywood home. It's called "On the Clock: The House Always Wins."

With Dennis Quaid taking on the role of owner Stan Kroenke, the short trailer shows Kroenke, Snead (played by Josh Holloway) and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (played by Tyrese Gibson) assembling their team of star players for a secret mission in Las Vegas.

The task: Steal the draft.

"Everyone wants what we have," Quaid (as Kroenke) says in the opening monologue. "We have to protect what's ours."

The dramatization could hint at more than just a fun parody. Among the helicopter takeoffs, walkie talkie planning and high speed chases (cue Cooper Kupp) are players who were late-round selections in their respective drafts.

Kupp, who is seen running away from suited assailants, was the 69th pick in the third round of the 2017 draft. Free safety Terrell Burgess was the 104th pick in the third round of the 2020 draft. Tight end Tyler Higbee was the 110th selection in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

Famed music video director Paul Hunter also worked on the project and was excited to help the vision come to life for his local team.

“I’ve been a Rams fan since I was a kid, this was one of the best projects to be a part of," Hunter said.