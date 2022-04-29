Daily Sports Smile: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s mom surprises him with heartwarming message

Kayvon Thibodeaux officially entered the NFL ranks. Thibodeaux was selected fifth overall by the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL draft Thursday.

The standout defender was met with a lot of fanfare. However, it was a message from his mother that stuck with him the most.

"Son, you made it and you’re here. Congratulations. I am so very proud of you. It’s been a long time coming but we finally made it," his mother said in a video message. "This is only the beginning. You have so much more to do. God's got it. You do your part and remember he is going to do his.

"Momma love you and I am so proud of you son."

Thibodeaux joins the Giants with a chance to prove his game will translate to the NFL level. Several evaluators were impressed with his talent, but there were pre-draft concerns questioning his drive and work ethic.

The Giants are banking on his high-value production. He recorded 50 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season. He was also the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and collected first-team all-conference awards in his career.

Thibodeaux will have his chance with the Giants. He will join teammate Evan Neal as the organization’s first-round selections.

"Getting Kayvon Thibodeaux, a really good pass rusher at five, we are excited about that," Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the NFL draft. "Thought of getting him there with Azeez on the other side and the pass rush is important to us, so (we have) two young pass rushers on the team now that we are definitely excited about."

Thibodeaux was appreciative of his mom. He shared that she always told him to uplift others on his journey. He will get to do so with the Giants.

"She always told me the greatest way to leave your legacy is to do it through people," Thibodeaux said.