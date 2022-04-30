Daily Sports Smile: Ex-Viking Ed Marinaro challenges for longest NFL draft pick announcement

Teams have 10 minutes to make a pick in the first round of the NFL draft. They are allowed seven minutes to make picks in the second round, five minutes for regular or compensatory picks in rounds 3-6, and four minutes in round 7.

There isn't a known time limit for the people announcing the team's picks.

During Friday's selections, one presenter made the best of his allotted time.

Among the former players, celebrity fans and community members who had the privilege of announcing their team's pick was Ed Marinaro. The former NFL running back used his time in front of the Las Vegas crowd to share what was on his mind — for more than two minutes.

"This is crazy. We didn't have this many people when I played in the Super Bowl," Marinaro said to the crowd awaiting the Minnesota Vikings' selection. "I got to tell you, finding a Vikings purple sportscoat is not easy, but I did it."

The athlete-turned-actor went so long that an NFL producer eventually had to walk to the podium and remind him to read the card.

The Vikings asked Marinaro, who starred in Spike TV's comedy "Blue Mountain State," to announce their No. 42 pick because he was once their selection 50 years prior in the 1972 draft. He was selected No. 50 overall.

"I know what you're thinking, I look pretty good for my age," Marinaro said. "But it was nothing like this."

He described being in his small apartment while at Cornell University when general manager Jim Finks let him know he was joining Minnesota — a far cry from the glitz and glam of the 2022 draft extravaganza.

Marinaro continued to use his time to discuss how he did not initially want to join the Vikings. In fact, the only team he wanted to join less was divisional rival Green Bay Packers.

Before he could reach the three minute mark, a producer intervened on stage. She pointed to the card. After letting out a dramatic "No," Marinaro conceded and announced the Vikings No. 42 pick, Andrew Booth Jr., a cornerback from Clemson University.

Every former draft pick has their own unique story about the moment they turned into a professional, Booth's will just talk a little longer to tell.