WATCH: Dalvin Cook starts hype train after brother, James, drafted by Bills

No one was more excited for the Buffalo Bills No. 63 pick in the 2022 NFL draft than Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook.

The running back enthusiastically watched his brother, James Cook III, get drafted in the second round just like he was five years ago.

“My little brother is the right definition of just working hard and putting your head down, and going and getting what you deserve,” Dalvin Cook told USA TODAY Sports+ during their family’s draft viewing party Friday night. “Now, he’s a Buffalo Bill and I’m just happy. I get to say, ‘Me and my brother are second-round picks.’”

Their mother, Varondria White, matched Dalvin’s energy, jumping for joy with her sons once James told them he was joining the renowned Bills Mafia.

Meanwhile, James tried his best to listen during the most important phone call of his professional career. But as soon as his family and friends saw him answer his phone, they could barely contain themselves.

“It’s a dream come true, hearing my name called,” James Cook said. ”It’s something I’ve dreamed of and it came true. I’m blessed.”

Read more about the Cook family and go behind the scenes of their draft party with USA TODAY Sports+.

INSIDE NEW BILLS RB'S DRAFT PARTY:A crazy phone call and a proud older brother