A bad day for spam calls. Recapping the 2022 NFL draft

The NFL draft is officially over. Rookie quarterbacks had to wait — a long time. Aaron Rodgers didn't get a first-round wide receiver in Green Bay. And New York City teams started hot. The NFL insiders got on the phone with those closest to the teams, including North Jersey reporters Andy Vasquez, Art Stapleton and Sports Seriously host Mackenzie Salmon. Safid and Tyler also share their own draft day experiences, watching the Los Angeles Changers make their first round pick and visiting the Buffalo Bills' newest running back James Cook.

