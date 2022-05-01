Daily Sports Smile: Steelers draft Connor Heyward, reunites him with older brother Cameron Heyward

It will be a family affair in Pittsburgh this season. On Saturday, the Steelers drafted former Michigan State standout Connor Heyward in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Heyward is no stranger to the organization as he is the younger brother of NFL veteran Cameron Heyward. The brothers will team up during the 2022 season.

Ironically, they will be the fourth set of brothers on the Steelers roster.

The Steelers’ set of brothers include Derek and T.J. Watt, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, Carlos and Khalil Davis.

The Watts and Edmunds also have fellow NFL brothers. J.J. Watt plays for the Arizona Cardinals and Tremaine Edmunds plays for the Buffalo Bills.

Cam was overjoyed with the news. He joked that he now has a roommate for the upcoming season.

On Instagram, Cam also shared a heartwarming photo of Connor holding a "terrible towel" as a teenager. The Heyward family now has three NFL players as their father, Craig, played 11 seasons in the league.

This season, Connor had 35 catches for 326 receiving yards. He was primarily used in a hybrid role as a tight end and H-back. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention during his final season with the Spartans.

At the Senior Bowl, Connor said his brother gave him strong advice about the draft process. He also mentioned that he met with the Steelers ahead of the game.

"He told me to take it day-by-day, soak it all up, learn what you can learn and be coachable," Connor told reporters.

The Steelers made things official in the sixth round. Both brothers will cherish the moment and get to work in helping the organization return to the playoffs.