Daily Sports Smile: Son of Pro Football Hall of Famer gets minicamp invite to dad's team

A familiar face will join the New England Patriots open minicamp next month.

Coby Tippett, son of former Patriots linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, received an invitation to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp June 7-9.

Tippett, who just wrapped his senior season at the University of Rhode Island, will have a chance to crack the Patriots' 90-man roster.

He grew up in New England while his father played for the Patriots and attended Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass. Tippett played one season of prep football at Connecticut's Cheshire Academy.

His dad, Andre Tippett currently works in the Patriots' front office and recently told ABC6 he had envisioned his son in a Patriots uniform.

"It would certainly save travel expenses for us," the elder Tippett told ABC6. "Me and him joke all the time. He's got more Patriots jerseys at home. He's been here in the stadium probably more than most of the players that have played here. … It would be awesome.

"His dad and his mom would be elated to have him running around out here on the field."

While at Rhode Island, Tippett was named the CAA All-Conference first-team punt returner and the third-team safety for the 2021 season. He was named Special Teams Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week at various points last season. Tippett was also a finalist for the CAA Football Chuck Boone Leadership Award.