Met Gala rewind: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's iconic outfits through the years

All eyes will be on the latest trends and designer clothing at the 2022 Met Gala. The special theme will feature “gilded glamour” — a tribute to late 1800s America, including industrialization and innovation. But the annual event isn't limited to the biggest celebrities and fashionistas. The sports world will be there too.

Last year, several athletes stepped out for the special event. Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams hit the red carpet with flair. NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook were among others to make a true fashion statement. But one regular attendee missed the show.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady skipped out on last year's program as it coincided with the NFL season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is known to turn heads with his impressive style. Fresh from un-retirement, Brady always has a great chance to steal the proverbial fashion show as he has with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2008.

Take a walk down memory lane to get inspiration from some of their classic Met Gala ensembles.

2019: Camping coordination

The couple didn't disappoint during the 2019 Met Gala. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback wore a velvet, maroon tuxedo that paired well with Gisele's stunning dress. Iconic fashion brands Tom Ford and Dior expertly crafted the outfits respectively.

Theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion

2018: Tom's turtleneck

Brady caused quite the stir when he hit the red carpet in 2018. He sported a black turtleneck that caught viral attention and paired it with a black suit jacket with gold trim along the lapel. It was a treat to watch Brady walk boldly with the Versace custom fit.

Theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

2017: Tom and Gisele embrace royalty

The 2017 Met Gala was special for both Tom and Gisele. They served as co-chairs on the Hosting Committee. They also returned to the annual fundraising event after missing out on the 2015 and 2016 Met Galas. Both looked great in their custom outfits as they coordinated with their gray ensemble. The NFL superstar also wore a black bowtie to match Gisele's dress.

Theme: Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo

2014: Football flair

Tom and Gisele brought out a little bit of flair in 2014. They kept things suave and played to the special theme. It was another successful outing for the superstar couple.

Theme: Charles James: Beyond Fashion

2012: Gisele dazzles in Givenchy

Gisele came through with a special Givenchy dress that caught everyone's attention. Tom matched her with a Tom Ford tuxedo, featuring his smooth sense of style. Also, did you see his special haircut?

Theme: Celebrating Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada

2010: The younger years

One of the hottest couples to arrive at the 2010 Met Gala, Tom and Gisele came to serve with another special outfit selection. At this time, Brady was dominating the NFL landscape. Gisele was also ascending in the fashion industry. The duo were beginning to build their empire in a major way.

Theme: American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity

2008: The one that started it all …

Tom and Gisele made their first appearance in 2008 and it was everything that you would hope it would be. The entertainment icons set the stage for what would be a major run in the industry.

Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy