Kyle Van Noy brings veteran experience to Los Angeles Chargers, signs one-year deal

Tyler Dragon

USA TODAY Sports Plus

The Los Angeles Chargers added another key piece to their revamped defense.

On Thursday, the Chargers met with free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The meeting between the two sides went well. The Chargers announced they signed the veteran linebacker Thursday afternoon. It's a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports+.

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent the 2021 season with the New England Patriots and registered 66 tackles and five sacks in 16 games.

This offseason, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has made a point to acquire more defensive talent. Van Noy brings a wealth of experience as he enters his ninth NFL season.

Van Noy is set to join recent additions Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Bryce Callahan on the defense. Each will add to a defensive unit ranked 23rd overall last season.

"It just didn’t come along as quickly enough, on defense, as I thought it would," Telesco said about last season’s defensive struggles. "We had a lot of stretches this year that the players that are out there did some pretty good things, but we weren’t consistent enough by any means."

The Chargers also allowed 27 points per game to opposing teams and ranked last in third-down defense.

Van Noy has brought consistent production at each NFL stop. He’s recorded at least 55 tackles and 3.5 sacks the past five seasons. He also brings leadership and versatility in coverage. Last season, Van Noy had 10 passes defended for the Patriots.

The Chargers look to reap the benefits of their rebuilt defense. They will be tested early and often in the tough AFC West division which is loaded with top quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr.

"When you talk about Joey Bosa, Derwin James, J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr. — all of these different intangibles," Mack said this offseason. "And these guys are very explosive players and explosive playmakers."

Van Noy adds another layer to the mix as the Chargers look to climb atop the AFC standings and possibly win their division for the first time since 2009.

USA TODAY Sports+ Jaylon Thompson contributed to this report.