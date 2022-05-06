Daily Sports Smile: Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady compete in charity golf challenge

Ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton hit the fairways with a couple of NFL legends. Hamilton teamed with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to compete in "The Big Pilot Challenge" event at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

IWC Schaffhausen hosted the festivities. Both Hamilton and Brady formed a talented team "Mojave Desert." They played against team "Lake Tahoe" that was comprised of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and Dibia DREAM founder and CEO Brandon Okpalobi.

Both groups competed in a "Longest Drive" challenge and "Closest to the Pin" round.

Hamilton shared photos of the special event. He enjoyed spending time with Brady and joked that there were "14 world titles in a single tweet."

The charity golf challenge benefited non-profits, such as Dibia DREAM, which supports the educational pursuit of young scholars. Each celebrity wore IWC Schaffhausen watches, and the jewelry was auctioned off with the proceeds going to the non-profits.

Dibia DREAM helped benefit over 5,000 youth in improving school attendance and academic performance. The group also teaches life skills through mentorship and active participation.

The Laureus Sport for Good Foundation also played a major role. They helped facilitate the proceeds for young students in need.

As for the golf action, Hamilton and Brady were solid throughout. Brady hit a 278-yard drive that won the first challenge for the team. Hamilton showcased his short game by getting his golf balls close to the pin.

However, Okpalobi won the closest pin round for his team. It led to challenge hosts David Coulthard and Kathryn Newton determining the event a tie.

IWC shared the video of the challenge on their social media platforms. The memorable outing was a special way to raise funds for a good cause.

This weekend, the Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday afternoon. Hamilton will look to take home the victory for his team. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. at the Miami International Autodrome.