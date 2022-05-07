Daily Sports Smile: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett thanks fans with special message in local paper

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett didn’t have to travel far to begin his NFL career. In fact, he remained in the same building at Heinz Field.

This week, Pickett expressed his gratitude towards the University of Pittsburgh with a full-page message in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He thanked everyone that played a role in making his collegiate career a special experience.

"I want to thank all the coaches, players, staff, friends and especially the fans who supported me during my college career," Pickett said in the message.

Pickett reached new heights at Pitt. He threw for 12,303 yards and 81 touchdowns in his career. Last season, he led the Panthers to an 11-3 record and Peach Bowl appearance.

The Steelers were impressed with his immense talent and leadership. The organization selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Pickett now has the task of replacing former NFL superstar Ben Roethlisberger this season.

Pickett is ready for the upcoming challenge. He told the Steelers official website that it was a dream to be selected as an NFL quarterback. He later mentioned that it was more special to remain in the city that has welcomed him with open arms.

"Coming from right next door, coming into the building I always peeked to the left side, now I'll be calling this place home," Pickett said in his introductory press conference. "I am incredibly grateful to be here."

Many Steelers fans are familiar with Pickett. He had some memorable collegiate moments including throwing for 519 yards against Miami. There was also the ACC Championship Game victory over Wake Forest.

Now, Pickett will trade in his blue jersey for a little black and yellow. The No. 8 will remain as Pickett has graduated to the NFL ranks.

"I’m proud to call myself a Pitt Man," Pickett said. "The city of Pittsburgh is now my home."