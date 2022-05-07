Comparing Formula 1 drivers to top NFL quarterbacks: Which driver would be your favorite QB?

Which Formula One driver competing at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix is most like your favorite NFL quarterback?

The Miami Grand Prix circles an NFL stadium and the track was privately funded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. So, the two are intricately linked this weekend.

Multiple NFL players visited the track and will be at Sunday's race, which got us thinking: If your favorite F1 driver was an NFL quarterback, who would they be?

Lewis Hamilton: Tom Brady

Brady is the GOAT. Hamilton is the GOAT. Both have won seven world championships, a feat no other athlete in their respective sport can beat. Both are still performing at relatively high levels given their ages. They even recently played golf together.

George Russell: Matthew Stafford

Just as Stafford spent most of his career playing for a subpar Detroit Lions team, Russell's talent was underused driving for Williams from 2019-21. Stafford won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams and Russell currently sits fourth in the F1 drivers' standings in his first season with Mercedes. Both seem to be taking advantage of new environments.

Max Verstappen: Patrick Mahomes

Both Mahomes and Verstappen are generational talents in their prime and have one world championship under their belts. It's safe to say these athletes represent the future of their respective sports.

Fernando Alonso: Aaron Rodgers

They may be a bit long in the tooth, but both Rodgers and Alonso are still on the top of their respective games. Don't let the fact that their world championships may be behind them (Rodgers 2010, Alonso 2005-06) fool you into thinking these wily veterans can't still perform.

Sebastian Vettel: Russell Wilson

Both Wilson and Vettel are well-spoken veterans whose accomplishments on the field/circuit mirror their charitable contributions and activism away from the competition. Each struggled with their respective teams last season, but there is hope for both to soon find a resurgence.

Lando Norris: Josh Allen

Young talents with game-breaking ability just waiting to break through and win a championship? That describes Allen and Norris perfectly.

Daniel Ricciardo: Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo and Ricciardo have gotten close enough to sniff glory but just haven't reached the pinnacle. And let's face it: Both guys are ridiculously handsome.

Charles Leclerc: Joe Burrow

These young athletes are just 10 months apart in age but are challenging for championships already. Burrow went to a Super Bowl last season and Leclerc leads the 2022 title fight through four races. The best is yet to come for these two.

Pierre Gasly: Dak Prescott

There's no denying their collective talent, but both Gasly and Prescott have struggled on the big stage. Prescott made a critical error in the playoffs last year and Gasly failed to perform during his stint with Red Bull a few years ago. Both still have plenty of time to prove themselves, however.

