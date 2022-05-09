Daily Sports Smile: NFL players go back to school, celebrate graduation

Cue "Pomp and Circumstance." Don the best robes, and practice your hat toss. It's graduation season.

While NFL rookies funneled into minicamps with their new teams, one member of the Washington Commanders missed the weekend's workouts. First-round draft pick Jahan Dotson was a couple hundred miles north of Washington's training facilities, attending his graduation from Penn State. Yet the wide receiver almost didn't go — despite achieving something "many people in (his) family haven’t."

But his new coach, Ron Rivera, had other thoughts.

"I was actually ready to skip the graduation and be out here at practice,” Dotson said. “But he said that’s a once in a million type of thing. He was all for me going, so I honestly hadn’t even thought about skipping practice until he kind of brought that up."

Family ties

Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward also attended a college graduation this week. The long-time Pittsburgh Steeler took the podium at Carlow University to deliver the commencement address Sunday and receive an honorary doctorate for the tireless work he has done in the local community.

The ceremony, which coincided with Mothers' Day, was extra special for the four-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Heyward, 33, delivered the speech in front of his mother and grandmother — the latter graduated from Carlow in 1965.

"My mom is still involved with Carlow. She loves her college," Heyward's mother, Charlotte, said. "She said if it wasn't for Carlow, and getting a full scholarship because of academics, she wouldn't have been able to do it all.

"She owes Carlow everything. And this came full circle."

Major comeback

Seven years after he left Florida State University, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston earned a degree in social sciences and a minor in business.

Winston left school early to join the 2015 NFL draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers subsequently selected him No. 1 overall.

The Pro Bowler finished classes during the 2021 season. He had continued his studies even after a knee injury sidelined him in October 2021. Six months later, Winston celebrated his accomplishments. He heads into the 2022 season with a degree and a new two-year contract with the Saints.