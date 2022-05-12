Drop it like it's hot. 2022 NFL schedule release

USA TODAY Sports+

In a special Twitter Spaces discussion, Tyler Dragon and Safid Deen welcome USA TODAY Sports columnist Jarrett Bell to breakdown the 2022 NFL regular season schedule. The guys also discuss Tom Brady's lucrative broadcasting deal with Fox Sports and the Miami Dolphins' video of Tua Tagovailoa's wobbly throw.

Find out which games they think are must-watch next season and which teams will make a postseason return.

