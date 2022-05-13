Daily Sports Smile: Danny Woodhead reaches final U.S. Open qualifying round

Danny Woodhead is no stranger to exceeding expectations. The former NFL running back was a special player on the gridiron for nine seasons. He played in 101 career games for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

Woodhead is now trying his hand on the golf course. This week, he shined in a local U.S. Open qualifier at the Omaha Country Club. He advanced with an even-par 71 to receive a spot in the final qualifying for the major golf tournament.

If he advances through the final local qualifying, Woodhead has a chance to be a part of the U.S. Open. It would be special as the U.S. Open will take place June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Woodhead overcame adversity during his round on Wednesday. He still finished in a two-way tie for third place. It was enough for him to secure a place in the U.S. Open final qualifying.

The round was highlighted by a terrific birdie putt on the 17th hole. He broke out a kick save celebration as he sealed his place in the next qualifying round.

Woodhead told the Omaha World-Herald that he has put a lot of work into his golf game. He looks forward to the next challenge while enjoying every moment.

"I just want to keep getting as good as I can," Woodhead mentioned to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil. "That’s my whole goal. We’ll see what happens, but the next month I’m going to be grinding to get ready for sectionals and see what happens. Maybe I just grind to a couple of good scores."

Woodhead has plenty of experience in big games. He appeared in 10 NFL playoff games in his career. He also qualified for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball last year at Chambers Bay.

Now, he has a chance to reach the highest level in a new sport.