Daily Sports Smile: Houston Texans raise $390,000 during annual charity golf event

The Houston Texans hit the golf course for a good cause. This week, several organizational members participated in the 19th annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic.

The golf event raised $390,000 in proceeds that went to the Houston Texans Foundation. The group has several partnerships with non-profits and community initiatives throughout the city. The mission is to champion for the local youth and provide opportunities for them to thrive.

The annual charity golf event is a big for all involved. Texans chairman Cal McNair was in attendance and joined by general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith. Others included current and former players as well.

The participants played in foursome groups. McNair told the Texans official website that the event was fun and for a good cause.

"It's one of my favorite days to be out here: raising money and having fun," McNair said. "We're really excited and glad everyone's out here."

The action was competitive on the golf course. Several team members showcased their game with some dazzling putts. However, it was Smith that won a friendly match against Caserio on the greens.

The Houston Texans Foundation plans to distribute the proceeds to the Houston Food Bank, Houston Texans YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.

The Texans have raised over $5 million for different charities since the event’s inception. Prior to the proceedings, Smith mentioned that the team is committed to giving back and the golf event is one way to help the community.

"Whenever you can be involved in the community, of course that's important," Smith told reporters. "The Texans have a commitment to that. I know I, along with the rest of the staff, the players, we're all looking forward to having a great day for a great cause."

The Texans were able to have fun and help the community in an impactful way.