Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has no intentions of playing under franchise tag

Jessie Bates and the Cincinnati Bengals are at an impasse.

The Bengals placed Bates under the franchise tag in March. But he hasn’t signed the one-year contract — and doesn’t plan to.

The safety has no intentions of playing the 2022 season under the franchise tag, a person close to the situation told USA TODAY Sports+. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Bates publicly discussed not wanting to be placed under the designation in February.

"That's something that needs to be discussed at NFLPA a little bit. Some of the top guys got hurt under a franchise tag," Bates told NFL NOW on Feb. 23. "It's tough. You only get one shot at this. You just got to play your cards right, I guess you could say."

Despite Bates' expressed interest in a long-term deal, negotiations have stalled. He isn’t expected to attend OTAs or training camp if the two sides can’t come to terms on a multi-year extension. He isn’t subjected to fines because he hasn’t signed the franchise offer sheet.

Bates recorded at least 100 tackles in three of the past four seasons and was the only Bengals' player selected to an All-Pro team in 2020. The 2018 second-round pick produced 408 tackles, 35 pass deflections and 10 interceptions in 63 career games.

This year, the Bengals drafted safety Daxton Hill and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt in the first two rounds of the NFL draft, as well as safety Tycen Anderson at No. 166 overall. The three defensive players could be added insurance if the Bengals and Bates don’t reach an agreement.

