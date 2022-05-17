Eagles to participate in joint practices with the Dolphins ahead of final preseason game

Glenn Erby

Eagles Wire

The Eagles will open up their preseason with a matchup against the Jets on Aug. 12. The action will really heat up during joint practice sessions.

After previously announcing joint practice sessions with the Browns during their week in Cleveland, Philadelphia will spend the bulk of their final week of training camp holding joint practices with the Dolphins at their training facility in Miami.

Last summer, the Eagles hosted the Patriots for joint practices and then traveled to the Jets’ facility to conduct two days of practices against New York prior to preseason games against each team.

If 2021 was an example, Philadelphia will likely put more stock into those two weeks of practice against the Browns and Jets, choosing to use the game action for bubble players and reserves.