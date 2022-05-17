Daily Sports Smile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring in Derrick Brooks' son, DeCalon, for NFL tryout

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping it in the family. Last week, the Buccaneers added DeCalon Brooks for a tryout with the organization. DeCalon is the son of Buccaneers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks.

DeCalon was one of 31 players that received a tryout contract. He reported to rookie minicamp with a chance to impress the coaching staff. The talented linebacker also played collegiately at Florida State and is now forging his own NFL path.

"It definitely means a lot, just to put on that helmet," DeCalon told local reporters. "I was actually thinking about it this morning. I had the helmet right by my chair and it had Brooks in the front of the helmet.

"I am like, this is really crazy. To be honest, I never thought I would have a chance of like being back here and putting on that uniform. Really, it is a true blessing. It’s special and it means a lot."

DeCalon also had a tryout with the Washington Commanders earlier this month. He finished his college career with 71 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and one sack.

He wore No. 49 during the rookie minicamp.

Derrick played 14 seasons with the Buccaneers. He was a 11-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro linebacker. He was also a Super Bowl champion and 2002 AP Defensive Player of the Year.

The former NFL star was known for his stellar play. DeCalon hopes to be known for his own efforts. He hopes to continue expanding his game and make the Buccaneers team.

"What he raised me to do was follow in my own footsteps," DeCalon said.