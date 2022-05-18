Tyler Higbee updates knee injury; reveals missing Super Bowl put him in a dark place

Cameron DaSilva

Rams Wire

Tyler Higbee suffered a knee injury in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers in January, which forced him to miss Super Bowl LVI. It was a devastating blow for not only the Los Angeles Rams, but for the tight end himself.

Higbee is a critical part of the offense and a leader on the field as the starting tight end, so not having him out there against the Cincinnati Bengals made the Rams’ path to a championship that much tougher.

Higbee was in pain physically and emotionally after being forced to miss the big game, but the Rams winning a ring made him feel a bit better.

"I was in a dark place there for a couple weeks, but getting a ring made it all better," Higbee told reporters on Tuesday. "So, we’re good now."

Higbee’s injury did require surgery, which has caused him to get off to a slower start this offseason. He’s not going full speed yet, knowing how long he has before the season begins in September.

But he said the rehab is going well and he got back on the field a couple of weeks ago, which is a positive step.

"The knee’s coming along very well," Higbee said. "I’ve been staying on top of rehab and getting after it, started getting on the field a couple of weeks ago; they’re slowly working me back in, knowing we’ve got some time before the season."

In Higbee’s first Super Bowl appearance against the Patriots, the Rams lost 13-3 – a highly disappointing end to a remarkable season. He’s obviously thrilled to have a ring from Super Bowl LVI, but after not playing in the game, he’s even more driven to help the Rams get back and win another one.

"I was definitely fortunate to have played in one already, but my mindset now is, we have to go back so that I can play and win this year because I missed out," Higbee said.