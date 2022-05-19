Greatest offseason of all time? For Tom Brady, definitely

USA TODAY Sports+

Tom Brady will suit up again next season, but he also has the next gig lined up with a record-breaking Fox Sports broadcasting deal. Is Brady having the greatest offseason of all time? Deshaun Watson met with NFL officials this week as the league continues to investigate whether the three-time Pro Bowl selection violated its personal conduct policy. What happens next? Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension Wednesday. Is this move reassuring for quarterback Aaron Rodgers? USA TODAY Sports reporter Parker Gabriel joined Tyler Dragon to discuss the latest news, the AFC West and more.

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"'