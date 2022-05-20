Daily Sports Smile: USFL highlights top plays at midseason mark

The United States Football League is back and generating a lot of headlines.

The revamped league is appealing to football fans around the country. Several USFL teams are clicking at the right time with the New Jersey Generals (4-1) and the Birmingham Stallions (5-0) leading the way.

The on-field action has also been strong. This week, the USFL released the top-10 plays at the midseason mark. There were several trick plays, game-winning touchdowns and one-handed catches. Each play showcased the athleticism on display throughout the league.

One of the top plays was Stallions receiver Osirus Mitchell hauling in a one-handed catch against the Generals. He secured the pivotal touchdown in the back of the end zone. The play caught the attention given the degree of difficulty.

Another play involved the Pittsburgh Maulers. The organization won their first game with a last-second passing touchdown against the Houston Gamblers. The touchdown was met with a special celebration from the players on the field.

Off the field, the USFL also continues to develop. Rule changes have charted a new adjustment each week. For example, the Jeff Fisher Rule went into effect that allows teams to change their extra-point selection if a timeout is used.

"Honestly, we are a spring league and it is a new league – making the rules, 98% of the rules are NFL. When you’re making some changes like this, there's no data," Mike Pereira told USA TODAY Sports recently. "Therefore, it’s the kind of league where it can be four weeks into the season and you make the change."

With five more weeks remaining, there are sure to be more buzzworthy moments. The action is heating up as the season continues in the second half.