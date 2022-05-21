Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon has been lighting it up during practice

Alyssa Barbieri

Kyler Gordon has only been a member of the Chicago Bears for a few weeks, but the rookie cornerback is already making a strong impression.

Gordon, who was Chicago’s top selection with the 39th overall pick in the draft, has already made an impact on the practice field.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that Gordon has been “lighting it up” in practice so far during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) practices — particularly when it comes to making plays on the ball.

"Kyler’s been lighting it up the last two days," Eberflus told reporters. "I’ll just tell you that. The guy’s got tremendous ball skills. He’s been playing the defense the right way, and we’re very impressed with him. I’ll just tell you that. And he’s doing a good job the first two days.

"We’ll see where it goes. He’s young. He’s got a lot to learn, but we’re excited with where he is with his ball-hawking skills. No question."

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams confirmed Gordon will play outside at cornerback, at least to start, as he doesn’t want to overload the rookie. But given Gordon’s versatility inside and outside, perhaps we could see Gordon make the transition in the slot.

Gordon, along with fellow second-round rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, is expected to start immediately alongside Jaylon Johnson in the secondary. And after hearing he’s already been making plays in practice, it’s not exactly a surprise.