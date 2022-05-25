PODCAST: Oh, the awesomeness! Recapping NFL OTAs

USA TODAY Sports+

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick gets another chance with the Las Vegas Raiders — more than five years after he last appeared in a professional game.

NFL teams kicked off Organized Team Activities. While players like Arizona Cardinal's Kyler Murray and San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel missed the voluntary workouts, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson used the time to get to know his new team. The Pittsburgh Steelers have major questions at quarterback. Meanwhile in Miami, the highest paid wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, stood by his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Insiders also share what the NFL should do with the Pro Bowl.

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"