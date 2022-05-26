Daily Sports Smile: Las Vegas Raiders host special prom for pediatric cancer patients

The Las Vegas Raiders made prom night special for a group of local kids. Recently, the Raiders held the "Neon Nights Pediatric Prom" for teenagers who are currently undergoing cancer treatment, are in remission or have been diagnosed with other life-threatening illnesses.

The special night was held at the Raiders team headquarters. The organization partnered with Intermountain Healthcare and the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation to put together the prom.

Several Raiders were also in attendance. The group included players Neil Farrell Jr., Chase Garbers, Luke Masterson and Bam Olaseni.

Each welcomed the teenagers to the event. There was a black carpet and a dance floor to celebrate the evening. There were also photo opportunities and plenty of fun.

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation works with local youth and families in the area. The group’s mission is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs and financial assistance for children and families affected by childhood cancer.

The Raiders continue to support the community this offseason. This month, the team honored local educators during Teacher Appreciation Week and donated equipment to high schools in the area.

Fullback Jakob Johnson visited Eldorado and Mojave High Schools to donate training pants, cleats and gloves to the athletes. The Raiders Foundation also donated $10,000 to help refurbish the weight rooms for the respective teams.