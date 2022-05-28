Commanders remaining optimistic regarding LB Jamin Davis

Ivan Lambert

Commanders Wire

Jamin Davis had a rough year last year, but things are looking better.

Davis was a late-bloomer, starting only his senior year in the SEC at Kentucky at linebacker. The consensus was Davis would be a later first-round pick early second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Washington surprised everyone selecting Davis earlier at No. 19 in the draft. Davis struggled reading defenses, tackling and getting off of blocks. Eventually coaches chose journeyman linebacker David Mayo to play more than Davis the last few games.

Former Washington tight end Logan Paulsen (2010-15) and wide receiver Santana Moss (2005-14) in a brief film review Tuesday, provided Commanders fans reason to be optimistic regarding Davis, heading into the 2022 season.

In the season opener of 2021, Davis in his first NFL game is shown on film to begin to move out of position when the other linebackers Cole Holcomb and Landon Collins remained in their gaps.

Paulsen also suggested that the addition of Phidarian Mathis could help the linebackers this season. Moss even went as far later in the session to point out that former Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis struggled when the Ravens lost their best defensive tackles, pointing out Davis is not alone in needing his defensive tackles to keep blockers from linebackers.

The second example is a running play by the Philadelphia Eagles. Davis takes on the center block of Jason Kelce. Davis uses his arm length well, but is high on his toes, losing leverage. Yet he creates space, uses his vision and gets in on the tackle after a short gain.

Santana Moss points out on the third play, that Davis was maturing during the season, having learned from some of his mistakes earlier in the season.

Paulsen, in the fourth play, points out Davis’ 4.48 speed at 240 pounds, in pursuing an Atlanta Falcons wide running play to the sideline. Davis displays a burst outside and into the backfield making the tackle for loss on the play. Paulsen then says he doesn’t believe five other linebackers in the league have the speed to make that same play.

On the review’s last play, Davis is seen exploding toward the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes rolling to his left. Both Moss and Paulsen declare on the play, “Speed kills.” Paulsen then projects to this season stating, “There is tremendous upside with this guy and that gets me super-excited.”