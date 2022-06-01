PODCAST: At least Aaron Donald is 'at peace'

USA TODAY Sports+

With less than 100 days to go before the NFL season, there are still big questions to be answered — including whether the league will suspend Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has more than 20 active lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct.

Elsewhere, in sunny Arizona, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made a surprising appearance and joined the team's voluntary training amid ongoing contract negotiations. USA TODAY reporter Tyler Dragon joins from the road to give the update. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald also has to iron out details regarding his future. And, USA TODAY sports reporter Parker Gabriel shares his insights into why Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is "a king in every room."

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"