Daily Sports Smile: Ravens help military families honor fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

The Baltimore Ravens spent Memorial Day honoring military families in a special way.

Head coach John Harbaugh, tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Daelin Hayes and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were among those who teamed up with the Flags of Valor and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) organizations.

The Ravens' representatives joined families of fallen soldiers Monday to create personalized wooden American Flags to honor the late service member in their families.

“People that have served, have given their lives for us," Andrews said at the event. "And for us to have our freedom … that’s one of the biggest things you can do. There’s a lot of that in Baltimore, a lot of people have served in Baltimore and just thinking about them and everybody else who has served in the U.S.”

Flags of Valor raised more than $1 million for veteran and first responder charities and works to promote veteran issues and stories of courage, according to its website. The TAPS website says its mission is to provide comfort and hope through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources — all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones.