Report: Panthers, Seahawks have interest in Cam Newton

Anthony Rizzuti

Panthers Wire

Following the Carolina Panthers’ 31-24 Divisional Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, quarterback Cam Newton showed he wasn’t exactly down with the “12th Man.” In fact, he yeeted one of those big blue flags right before jogging off into the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium.

But now, he might have to be all about it.

According to Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340, the Seahawks—in addition to the Panthers—have shown the most recent interest in the former Most Valuable Player. This latest bit comes one week after a report from The Charlotte Observer, in which Jonathan M. Alexander wrote Carolina could offer a Newton an opportunity at a reduced capacity—both in terms of role and salary.

This, no doubt, probably won’t tickle many fancies of that collective 12th man. In addition to tossing out their cloth and their championship hopes on that harsh January afternoon, Newton and the Panthers formed a contentious rivalry with the Seahawks for the better part of his tenure in Carolina.

It may, however, soon be time to bury the hatchet (and dig up that flag)—as Newton probably offers Pete Carroll and company a better chance at success in 2022 than whoever is currently in that quarterback room out west.