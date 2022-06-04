Daily Sports Smile: Sports teams wear orange to support ending gun violence in communities

The sports world is coming together to support a great cause.

On Friday, multiple sports organizations wore orange to support National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Each wanted to raise awareness and bring an end to gun violence in several communities.

The special initiative comes following multiple mass shootings in the United States. Many citizens are taking a stand through solidarity. They are also honoring the lives that were lost and impacted by gun violence.

In Washington D.C., the local professional teams committed more than $85,000 to support non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety. The Washington Nationals also wore special orange t-shirts with the word "Enough" during warmups.

Around the NFL, several teams also changed their social media profile photos to honor the initiative. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders had several players wear orange shirts during their OTA practice sessions.

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Union showed their support on the pitch. The team wore orange t-shirts denoting the message "End Gun Violence" ahead of their game against the New England Revolution.

After the game, Union captain Alejandro Bedoya relayed a powerful message. He spoke about the need to find real solutions to end gun violence.

"We need real, real solutions and things that change and actionable actions, initiatives – like, now," Bedoya said. "Not wait a week and 10 days and everything goes back to a little bit of normalcy. And, you know, all this stuff goes away, and it’s the next headline and things like that.

"Like, now. Get something done."

The special initiative has seen a boost on social media.

The #WearOrange is trending on Twitter and other platforms. In the wake of mass shootings recently in Buffalo and Uvalde, TX, many teams are standing in unity to help find a solution to gun violence in their communities.