Odell Beckham Jr. crashed Sean McVay's wedding — and promptly tore up the dance floor

Christian D'Andrea

For The Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s surgically repaired knee and lack of a contract for 2022 didn't stop him from crashing Sean McVay's wedding.

The veteran receiver, who tore his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, remains one of the highest-profile free agents still available on the open market.

RELATED:Odell Beckham Jr. teases fans with cryptic comment on Rams' Instagram post

The Rams, who served as the backdrop to his post-Cleveland revival last fall, already had an inside track at signing the former All-Pro wide receiver thanks to his familiarity with the team’s offense.

Beckham's relationship with McVay, the team's 36-year-old head coach, won’t just give him a chance to re-sign in Los Angeles — it gave him a chance to crash his head coach’s wedding, showing off his surgically repaired knee on the dance floor.

Beckham joined the Rams in November, leaving him out of the running for a rare invite to the young coach’s wedding — by McVay’s account, only team captains and select few veterans received save-the-dates.

That didn’t stop OBJ from showing up anyway, much to everyone’s delight.

KEEP READING:Which NFL players, coaches and executives could star in 'Stranger Things'?

“Odell and I had a great relationship. I mean, I love Odell, and so only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding,” McVay told the I AM ATHLETE podcast. “So O showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved it that he was still there. Even my mom, she said, ‘Aw, he’s so nice. And gosh, he is handsome in person.’

“I said, ‘You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams then, man.’ That’s a given right there.”

McVay also noted Beckham looked “smooth” on the dance floor, at one point even compelling the team doctor to ask the free agent to take it easy on his still-rehabbing knee.

MORE:Rams' Aaron Donald agrees to revised deal, becomes highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

Beckham had just 27 catches in eight regular-season games with the Rams, but he showcased his value in the playoffs. He had at least 52 receiving yards in each of Los Angeles' postseason games, including a nine-catch, 113-yard performance in the NFC title game.

Although his momentum was derailed by that first-half ACL tear in the Super Bowl, he proved he’s still got plenty in the tank. The Rams hope Beckham crashing McVay's wedding and tearing up the dance floor is a sign he’ll be back in 2022.