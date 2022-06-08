PODCAST: If the price is right, Aaron Donald gets paid and Walmart heir prepares to buy Broncos

USA TODAY Sports+

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald signs a reconstructed deal with the Los Angeles Rams, making him the highest paid, non-quarterback NFL player. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces a 24th lawsuit against him alleging sexual misconduct. Ryan Fitzpatrick calls an end to his professional football career. And the Denver Broncos reportedly move forward with a sale of the team to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for a record $4.65 billion.

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"