Texans waive veteran WR DaeSean Hamilton
Mark Lane
Texans Wire
The Houston Texans released receiver DaeSean Hamilton with an injury designation.
Hamilton appeared to have injured his knee during organized team activities June 7 at Houston Methodist Training Center.
Coach Lovie Smith told reporters that it was a "non-contact injury."
Hamilton tore his ACL during offseason workouts with the Denver Broncos in 2021. The former 2018 fourth-round pick from Penn State sat out the entire 2021 campaign.
The 6-1, 206-pound wideout caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns through his 46 games with the Broncos from 2018-20. Hamilton’s never recorded above the 300-yard receiving mark in any of his three full seasons with Denver.
The Texans signed former Minnesota Vikings receiver Chad Beebe on June 8.