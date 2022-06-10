Daily Sports Smile: Thielen Foundation reveals new workout room at local children’s hospital

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, and his wife Caitlin, saw a need at M Health Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.

The hospital had an open space available in the Behavioral Health Unit. After touring the pediatric wing in 2019, the Thielen’s had an idea to help inspire the patients and decided to create a workout room filled with fun activities.

The Thielen’s officially opened the workout room this month, which includes a stationary bicycle and treadmill. Other fun activities include brain puzzles, gaming area and a small soccer play area.

The workout room serves as a special area for the hospital patients. They will be able to exercise as they work on mental health.

"When we first started our foundation, we didn't really have a whole lot of connection to any specific cause," Thielen told the Vikings official website. "We just knew we wanted to make a difference and try to help in the community – this community that's done so much for us.

"And then sure enough, once we partnered with (Health Fairview) and specifically mental health, we realized there were (people close to us) going through some mental health issues and were ready to open up and talk about it. And through our foundation, they've actually gotten a lot of help."

Thielen has spent time breaking down the stigma around mental health. His foundation has a mission to help create programs and empower kids to reach their full potential.

In addition to the new workout room, the Thielen’s have also held a charity softball game and donated $375,000 to 11 Minnesota non-profits last December.

The two-time Pro Bowler recorded 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He enters his ninth NFL season this year.