Seahawks RB Chris Carson still not cleared to return to football

Liz Mathews

Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks were without running back Chris Carson during the team’s mandatory minicamp and could very well be without his services heading into the season.

Coach Pete Carroll was asked about Carson’s status during his press conference on Thursday.

"We’re waiting for, there’s kind of a big assessment to be done about two weeks from now," Carroll revealed. "The docs and the surgeon, they’ll reconvene and see where he is and let us know."

Carson underwent neck surgery following an injury last season and has not yet been cleared to return to the field. Carroll is hopeful that will happen sooner than later.

"So now we’re into the next phase of it, we’ll see what happens here,” Carroll continued. "Just hold out good hope, because he’s worked really hard, and he really wants to come back and all of that. But I can’t tell you anything for certain now at this point. So the fact that we could have known, been given us the green light, that didn’t happen."

Carson has spent five seasons with the Seahawks. He eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.