Chiefs sign WR Skyy Moore to rookie contract

Charles Goldman

Chiefs Wire

Kansas City Chiefs WR Skyy Moore appears to have put pen to paper on his rookie contract.

A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Moore revealed he’d signed his contract by sharing the traditional contract-signing photo. He shared the news on Instagram, smiling at the camera with a pen in hand while signing his contract.

Expect the transaction for Moore’s selection list signing to be made official on the league personnel notice either Friday or Monday.

Moore is the tenth and final draft pick to sign his rookie deal. The team signed seven players ahead of their rookie minicamp in early May. They also signed third-round LB Leo Chenal back at the beginning of OTAs and fourth-round CB Joshua Williams just a day ago.

As for Moore’s contract, Spotrac projects that he’ll receive a contract worth just over $6.45 million in total value with a $1.87 million signing bonus and a $1.17 million salary-cap hit for the 2022 NFL season. Those projections are based on Moore’s draft slot, but the guaranteed money could shake out a little differently.

Now that the entire rookie class is taken care of, Brett Veach and his staff can turn their undivided attention to Orlando Brown Jr. and his deal. Once that deal is taken care of it could help facilitate other moves to improve the team in the interim and long term.