PODCAST: Mini, but mighty, camps. NFL team news continues to evolve with major contract talks

Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are still working on a long term future for both. Meanwhile another team, the Arizona Cardinals, is still working on an extension with starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who has the same agent as coach Kliff Kingsbury. In Cleveland, Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since joining the Browns and proclaimed his innocence again in the face of 24 civil lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct. Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio faced repercussions for calling the attacks on the Capitol a "dust-up." And the NFL Insiders predict which NFL player is up for the next big pay day.

