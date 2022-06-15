Pittsburgh Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety with new 5-year deal

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the latest NFL star to get paid this offseason.

The Steelers signed Fitzpatrick to a new five-year deal, the team announced Wednesday. The All-Pro safety recorded 124 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions last season. He joined the Steelers in 2019 and made 46 starts.

The Steelers did not disclose the terms of the contract, but the extension will reportedly make Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the league.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth $18.4 million per year, with $36 million guaranteed at signing

"I really like it here. I have been playing well the last three seasons, at a high level," Fitzpatrick told the Steelers official website. "I love the atmosphere, the coaching, the tradition. Being able to continue that for the next few years is definitely a blessing."

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick in a 2019 trade with the Miami Dolphins. He was productive early and solidified the Steelers' secondary.

In his first game with the organization, Fitzpatrick made a key interception against the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh quickly recognized his value, and Fitzpatrick became a leader on the defense.

"Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said. "When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season."

Several Steelers took to social media to congratulate Fitzpatrick. TJ Watt tweeted his excitement.

The new contract has ramifications throughout the league. Fellow NFL safeties Derwin James and Jessie Bates III are looking for new contracts.

Fitzpatrick is likely to surpass Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who signed a four-year extension worth $70 million in 2021.

Fitzpatrick now looks to help the Steelers return to the playoffs. The defensive unit allowed 23.4 points last season. The secondary also added veteran cornerback Levi Wallace in free agency.