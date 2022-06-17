These NFL teams are hosting Juneteenth celebrations

The NFL is joining Juneteenth celebrations across the country.

Also called Freedom Day, Juneteenth was observed as a national holiday for the first time last year. The holiday was signed into law to create more awareness around the diverse history of the United States. On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell the last slaves they were free. This came 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation. And a movement for true freedom is ongoing.

Several NFL teams made it a permanent holiday in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd's murder and other incidents of racial injustice.

This year, the holiday falls on a Sunday, which is also Father's Day. Some teams decided to celebrate the Saturday before or throughout the week, and they are going above and beyond the usual Instagram post.

Bills

The Buffalo Bills are celebrating Juneteenth by encouraging fans to support Black-owned restaurants as part of the city's Black Restaurant Week.

This year's celebration hits home for the team, which supported its community after a deadly shooting targeting a Black neighborhood.

The Bills' slogan for its Juneteenth celebration is "Listen. Learn. Love."

Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers took the opportunity to teach their community about Juneteenth by sponsoring the Juneteenth Open Invitation Flag Football Tournament last week. Donovan Stiner, Pressley Harvin III and Dan Moore Jr. spoke to 40 local youth teams about the history of the holiday.

For Harvin, the day was extra special as it served as a tribute to his father, who recently passed.

Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teaming up with the Tampa Bay Rays to celebrate Juneteenth through Golfport's second annual Celebrate Juneteenth! event.

There will be live music, food, a raffle and even a Father's Day craft so you can knock out two holidays at once.

Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will host a Juneteenth event Saturday at their practice facility, The Star in Frisco.

There will be vendors from local Black-owned businesses, a beer garden, play areas for children and entertainment from "Ice Cream Paint Job" rapper Dorrough.

Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are supporting multiple local Juneteenth events.

One that stands out includes the Watts Juneteenth Street Fair hosted by the Think Watts Foundation, a charity founded by rapper and Rams ambassador Brandon "Stix" Salaam-Bailey that focuses on financial literacy, food insecurities and improving education in underserved LA communities. The event will feature food, other vendors and activities for kids.

Other events include a Double Dutch competition at Sip & Sonder, a Black-owned coffee house and roastery, and a parade through Inglewood, California.

49ers

Wide receiver Austin Mack is representing the San Francisco 49ers by hosting the Macknificent Freedom Fest in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana. This is the second year of the event, which is sponsored by the NFL Players Association.

The weekend includes live music, drinks, a basketball exhibition, a conference on healing from racial trauma and a celebration of local elders.

"After I really got to study and learn about it, Juneteenth is really about the celebration of freedom and when it came to the last few slaves that got emancipated," Mack told TAG24 News. "I realized this holiday isn't an economic booster but it's for us to come together and celebrate our freedom, and that's unique."

Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are part of the Tri-Cities Juneteenth Celebration, which will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Kurtzman Park in Pasco, Washington.

The event promises appearances from the Seahawks' mascot, Blitz, cheerleaders and current and former players. Fans can also snag 12th man gear and there will be free snacks for children as the Grandview School District promotes its upcoming summer lunch program.