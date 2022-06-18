Daily Sports Smile: Mike Evans Family Foundation raises over $550,000 to support youth empowerment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans is supporting the local youth in his community. This month, Evans held his third annual golf tournament after team minicamp. His foundation also hosted their inaugural Celebrity Gala geared towards helping those in need.

The Mike Evans Family Foundation raised over $550,000 through the events. The funds will help empower local youth and their families. The foundation has a mission to encourage education and take a stand against domestic violence.

BIG GOALS: Why Tom Brady thinks the 2022 Buccaneers will be the best yet

"Thankful to be able to raise this and put money back into the community to help people out," The foundation wrote on their official Instagram account. "Thank you to everyone who contributed!"

Several Buccaneers were in attendance during the weekend. Tom Brady attended the Celebrity Gala alongside teammates Cameron Brate, Jamel Dean and Cyril Grayson among others.

Grayson and Dean were also on hand for the golf tournament. Several participants competed in 18 holes of fun and fellowship. All proceeds benefited the foundation and their special initiatives.

The gala also recognized 13 honorees for their great work in the community. Among those were Bruce Arians, William Gholston and the Vincent Jackson family.

Throughout the year, Evans and his wife Ashli give back to the community in different ways. The foundation provides scholarships to local students and holds a special "Catch for Christmas" event during the holidays.

RELATED: Mike Evans provides scholarships to local students

Evans also contributes essential items for his on-field performance. The "Catch for Kids" initiative donates one item for every yard gained. For every touchdown, the foundation donates 13 items to local youth.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, the foundation donated 1,479 items to the Children’s Home Network, Galveston County Teen Parenting Coalition, and a local school in the Tampa area.

In addition to his own charitable work, Evans also took part in the Buccaneers eighth annual Cut and Color For The Cure challenge. The special event supported pediatric cancer patients and survivors at the Advent Health Training Center.

The Buccaneers raised over $117,000 to raise awareness and help mitigate childhood cancer.

This season, Evans hauled in 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. He made his fourth Pro Bowl appearance as well.