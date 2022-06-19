Daily Sports Smile: New Orleans Saints reveal new black alternate helmets

The New Orleans Saints are adding to their signature look. This week, the Saints revealed plans for a new black helmet ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The helmet will be worn at least once this season. It will be the first time the Saints have won a black helmet during a regular season game. Traditionally, the Saints were a gold helmet alongside their primary uniforms.

The black helmet also comes with unique features. The Saints logo, which is called a fleur-de-lis in French heraldry, is denoted down the helmet. Player numbers are spotlighted with gold trim on the back.

"I think this was an idea that’s been in the making for a while," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday. “It’s kind of a league initiative and I don’t get too in-depth and involved in that. I thought it was kind of cool looking, so I was like 'alright, let’s do it.'"

Several players where excited new edition. Saints running back Mark Ingram offered his review and was ready to suit up under the lights.

"Black helmets at night with the light shining on the black with the fleur-de-lis," Ingram said in a jovial tone. "Oh the details."

This season, the NFL amended a rule that prohibited alternate helmets. Teams will be able to bring back retro looks from their franchise history. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring back their "Creamsicle" uniforms and the Patriots will highlight their "Pat Patriot" logo.

The Atlanta Falcons will also wear a special red helmet this season. It honors the 1966 team that originated the famous uniform.

The Saints are the latest team to reveal their uniform plans. There is a chance the black helmets will accompany special all-white jerseys this season.