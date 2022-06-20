Sean McDermott: Bills offense is 'light years ahead' with Ken Dorsey

David De Cristofaro

Bills Wire

During this past offseason, the Buffalo Bills saw offensive coordinator Brian Daboll depart Buffalo to fill the New York Giants head coaching vacancy.

The front office promoted then-quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to the team’s offensive coordinator role, where he’ll be tasked with calling plays for Josh Allen and company.

The transition from coaching Allen alone to play-calling for him and the rest of the Bills offensive players is significant. Thus far, Dorsey has earned praise from key figures in the team’s culture.

And from two of the most important voices in their locker room, no less.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared as far as where things stand offensively after promoting from within the Bills organization.

"Light years ahead," McDermott said while addressing the press.

Allen, who advocated for Dorsey’s hire to the role, also expressed his support.

"Doesn’t feel like we’ve missed a step," Allen said. "You know, obviously, it’s going to be different, it’s a different voice in the headset, it’s a different mind calling the plays. The verbiage is still the same, the protections are still the same. We’ve switched up a couple plays here and there with concepts and thought processes. But again, being able to call the same play and players know this play like the back of their hand, and it’s just our job to go out there and execute."

While it remains to be seen how effective the transition to Dorsey calling plays translates on the field, he has a vote of confidence from two of the more important members of the Bills organization in terms of the impact of that play-calling.