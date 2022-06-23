Daily Sports Smile: Cardinals QB Colt McCoy surprises patients at local children’s hospital

It was a special Father’s Day for several patients at the Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, TX. Last week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy made a surprise visit to spend time with the young patients and their families.

McCoy, who played collegiately at the University of Texas, also presented each dad with gift cards from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

"A lot of these kids weren't even born when I was playing at UT, but just living in the community, being partners with Dell Children's, and spending some time with the kids and their families, I hope I can bring a smile to their face, they certainly bring a smile to my face," McCoy said via local Austin-affiliate KTBC Fox 7 News.

In a partnership with Academy Sports, McCoy helped donate $3,000 worth of gift cards. The company also donated $1,500 worth of sports equipment for the patients.

Dell Children’s Medical Center is dedicated to helping youth throughout 46 counties in the Central Texas area. The hospital works to provide expert personnel, facilities and other specialty resources to children in need.

McCoy started three games for the Cardinals last season. He threw for 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in limited duty. The veteran signal-caller led Arizona to wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 and Week 11 respectively.

Alongside his visit to Dell Children’s Medical Center, McCoy held a football camp at Westlake High School. The camp was open to 200 campers in the first through the eighth grade. According to KVUE news, the camp focused on fundamentals and benefited the local hospital.

This season, McCoy returns to the Cardinals to backup Kyler Murray. He signed a new two-year deal this offseason to serve in the veteran role.