PODCAST: Crickets from Commanders owner and the latest news from around the NFL

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder remained out of the country this week, but, in a Capitol Hill hearing room via video conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell faced the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about the Commanders' workplace culture. Also under scrutiny, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reached a confidential settlement with all but four of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The NFL has yet to make an announcement about Watson's status in the league next season.

Elsewhere, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retired, again. Former NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed to join the broadcast booth. And the NFL Insiders have a little fun during NBA Draft week with an NFL crossover.

