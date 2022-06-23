Steelers sign Kenny Pickett to rookie contract

Allison Koehler

Steelers Wire

Yesterday, Kenny Pickett remained the only first-round draft pick to not have signed a contract. Today, that’s no longer the case as the Steelers inked their quarterback to his rookie deal.

It’s uncertain what the holdup was, but it doesn’t matter much anymore.

What does matter is whether Pickett will take the field as the Steelers’ starting quarterback this season. If Mitch Trubisky has any say in the matter, he won’t be.

The quarterback competition of Trubisky, Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph will play out once training camp begins late next month. For now, though, it appears it’s Trubisky’s job to lose.