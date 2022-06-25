Daily Sports Smile: NFL brothers host 'Big Man Camp' for aspiring linemen

There are plenty of youth quarterback camps taking place this summer, but what about the big guys?

A trio of professional linemen is spreading some love to the trenches with the fourth annual Wise Big Man Camp. It's hosted by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and his two brothers, Daniel and Solomon. who play for the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Stars (USFL), respectively.

"There's a lot of camps for skill positions," Deatrich Wise Jr. said, "but not as many for young linemen who want to work on their craft. Having this camp is my way of not only giving back but also providing an opportunity for kids to work on fundamentals and techniques in every aspect of the game."

The Wise brothers will hold a free camp Saturday at Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Texas. Deatrich, who won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots, and his brothers, played at Hebron High School in nearby Carrollton, Texas. The organizers are using the hashtag #BIGMENNEEDLOVETOO for the event.

Offensive and defensive line athletes ranging from grades 7-12 will be eligible to participate and experience training sessions with coaches and athletes at the NFL and college levels, according to a press release. Participants will also receive recruiting advice and college scholarship tips from Playing for Envelopes, a hands-on recruiting service that partners with young athletes.

In addition to the Wise brothers, other professionals present at the camp include Shaun Smith (ex-Cleveland Browns), Jason Hatcher (ex-Dallas Cowboys) and Dustin Stanton (ex-Dallas Cowboys), Matthew Judon (Patriots) and LaAdrian Waddle (ex-Patriots).